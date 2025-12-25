Tribunal grants 6-month extension for uploading Waqf property data

Jalna: The Maharashtra State Waqf Tribunal, which is based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has granted a six-month extension for uploading of Waqf property data on the UMEED portal.

The UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal is the Centre’s system for digital management of Waqf properties, which are permanent endowments of movable or immovable assets (like land, buildings, money) by a Muslim for religious, charitable, or pious purposes.

The Tribunal granted the relief on Tuesday on an interim application by the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf, as the deadline for registration expired on December 5.

The Board told the Tribunal that despite repeated communications through emails and WhatsApp to the UMEED portal support team, several technical issues remained unresolved.

According to the Board, there are nearly 36,000 registered Waqf institutions in Maharashtra.

The Board stated that while it submitted details of all 36,000 institutions, out of nearly 75,000 Waqf properties, only 50,000 properties could be uploaded on the portal.

The Tribunal, comprising District Judge and Chairman Adil Khan and Member Mohd Mohiuddin Moied, granted a six-month extension to the Board and ordered that the relief will commence only from the date the UMEED portal is “made fully functional, operating 24/7 without any technical glitches, for the Waqf Board and all Waqf institutions”.

It also directed various central officials to ensure that all technical defects and “shortcomings of the UMEED portal” are rectified within 10 days. The portal should be made operational only after complete rectification of defects and must function continuously without glitches.

Further, the Tribunal restrained the authorities from taking any adverse action against “mutawallis (trustees) of Waqf institutions” under the provisions of the UMEED Act during this period.

It also ordered that if defects are not rectified, additional time must be granted to compensate for the period during which the portal remained non-functional or defective.

The Federation of Maharashtra Muslims welcomed the verdict. Its office-bearers Shaikh Mujeeb urged mutawallis across the state to take advantage of the extended time period and complete the uploading of Waqf property details once the portal becomes fully functional.