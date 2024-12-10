Tribeni Samity extends Kumbh Mela invitation to Mamata

Kolkata: Tribeni Kumbha Parichalona Samity on Monday extended the invitation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the Kumbh Mela hosted by it at Tribeni in Hooghly district from February 11 to 13, 2025. A delegation from the Samity met Banerjee at her Assembly chamber to extend the invitation.

The fair seeks to restore the heritage of Tribeni and revive the glory of Kumbh. Located in Hooghly, Tribeni Sangam has a rich history of reverence in Hinduism as the place is the confluence of three mythological rivers. One will find multiple Ganga ghats, Shiva temples and ancient buildings with architectural terracotta in Tribeni.

Kumbh Mela in Tribeni has a 700-year-old history. The mela had to be discontinued after an invasion.