Tribals' Jharkhand bandh evokes mixed response, protesters block roads in Ranchi

Ranchi: A Jharkhand bandh, called by various organisations on Wednesday to protest against the construction of a ramp near Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal religious site in Ranchi, evoked a mixed response in the state, even though protesters blocked several roads in the city. Demonstrators blocked major highways connecting the state's capital, Ranchi, with Hazaribag, Gumla and Daltonganj, disrupting traffic movement. Though the impact of the shutdown was significant in the state's capital, normal life was partially hit in neighbouring Ramgarh and Gumla, while Jamshedpur remains unaffected. The protesters staged demonstrations and roadblocks at Hinoo, Harmu, Piskmore, Kanke, Khelgaon, Kadru and Morabadi in the state capital, causing inconvenience to commuters, including those going to the airport here and railway stations.

The bandh was called to protest against the construction of a ramp - part of an elevated flyover -near Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal religious site at Siramtoli. Tribal leaders voiced strong opposition to the construction of the ramp. They accused the Hemant Soren-led state government of attempting to "erase tribal religious identity" and warned of intensified protests if their concerns are not addressed. "If our voices are ignored, we will march to the assembly and then to Parliament," a tribal leader said. Another protester, Rajkishore, emphasised that the issue extends beyond the construction itself, alleging a "broader conspiracy to undermine tribal identity". "This is not just about a ramp—it is about our existence. We will observe another bandh on June 6, if our demands are not met," he said.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place throughout the state, especially in Ranchi. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Utkarsh Kumar said that the situation remained under control, with no reports of violence. "Emergency services have been extended despite the bandh," he added. The protesters raised slogans such as 'Jharkhand Sarkar Hosh Me Aao' (Wake up, Jharkhand Government), 'Hamari Zameen Hadapna Bandh Karo' (Stop usurping our land), and 'Sarna Code Lagu Karna Hoga' (Implement the Sarna religious code). Many tribal organisations had taken out a torchlight procession on Tuesday evening, demanding immediate dismantling of the ramp, which they said would obstruct access to the Sarna Sthal and compromise its sanctity. Key demands from the tribal outfits included demolition of the newly constructed ramp near Sarna Sthal, protection of tribal religious sites across the state, implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), and removal of encroachment on tribal land. The 2.34-km elevated road, which includes a 132-metre stretch over a railway line, is part of a Rs 340-crore infrastructure project launched in August 2022. It aims to improve connectivity between Siram Toli and Mecon to alleviate traffic congestion. Tribal leaders argued that the ramp would obstruct access to the sacred place during major religious gatherings, such as Sarhul, when thousands visit there.

Earlier on March 22, an 18-hour bandh had a significant impact on Ranchi, with clashes between protestors and police in Hinoo and Argora. Roadblocks with bamboo barricades had disrupted vehicular movement in several parts of the city, including Harmu, Kanke, Kokar-Lalpur, and Kantatoli. Key roads like Ranchi-Lohardaga near Titla Chowk were blocked, and public transport, including buses and auto-rickshaws, was largely unavailable. Mobile app-based taxi services were also scarce, causing inconvenience to commuters, particularly those travelling to railway stations and the airport