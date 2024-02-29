Tribal society treasure of traditional knowledge, says President Murmu

: Asserting that the societies of the tribal people are the treasure of traditional knowledge, President Droupadi Murmu Thursday said that their lifestyle is icon of non-violence and symbol of co-existence.

Murmu, India’s first tribal President, said this after inaugurating a function of a national seminar on ‘Tribes of Keonjhar: people, culture and heritage’ organised by Dharanidhar University at Gambharia, Keonjhar.

Referring to global warming and climate change, Murmu said that only tribals know the technique of living in harmony with the environment. They worship

nature like the Sun, Moon, Forest, Trees, streams and others.

They do not cause damage to nature for which there is a balance in the environment, she pointed out adding that there are a lot may things which could be learnt from the tribal society.

She urged students, researchers and others to make efforts to save and spread this wealth of knowledge.

Suggesting that students and researchers spend at least five days and nights in tribal villages to acquire experience of their lifestyle, the President said their knowledge could be utilized for the betterment of the society.

“The old persons in tribal villages know which plant is useful for which disease. Since the people of those generations are depleting, one must acquire their knowledge which could be useful for the next generation,” she said.

She also pointed out that there is almost no gender discrimination in tribal societies.

“The idea of women empowerment could get energy from the tribal societies,” she said, adding that the tribals are mostly honest and simple persons.

Simplicity is the hallmark of tribals and that makes them different from others, she said.