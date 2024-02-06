‘Tribal land being snatched in name of development’

GUMLA/BIRAMITRAPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that land parcels of tribals are being “snatched” in the name of development in the country.



Gandhi whose ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ resumed from Jharkhand’s Khunti district this morning alleged that the previous BJP government in the state had acquired acres of land of tribals but such resources remained “unutilised”.

Addressing a gathering during a roadshow as part of the yatra at Kamdara Chowk in Gumla district, the Congress MP said, “I talked to several tribal women here in Jharkhand and they told me that their land was snatched in the name of development and finally given to corporate houses or NGOs. This is the big issue for tribals.”

He said the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre had introduced a land acquisition Law, under which it was provisioned that no tribal land would be taken without the consent of Gram Sabha.

He also accused the previous BJP government in Jharkhand of “acquiring lakhs of acres of land from tribals for creating land banks but keeping such resources unutilised”.

Later, speaking at Jhulan Chowk in Simdega, Gandhi said his yatra was aimed at fighting against the social and economic injustice in the country. “We are raising our voice for employment of youths and against the price rise,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pm Tuesday called upon the people of Odisha to come forward with their issues which he will try to resolve.

Led by Gandhi, the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered Odisha at Biramitrapur in Sundargarh district from Jharkhand during the day. The former Congress president was given a grand welcome by Odisha Congress leaders.