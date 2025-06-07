Tribal district Anuppur sets example in e-officing, promoting transparency and green governance

Bhopal: In a commendable leap towards transparent and sustainable governance, Anuppur — a tribal-dominated district in Madhya Pradesh — has emerged as a shining example in the state’s e-officing initiative.

Despite its remote geography and infrastructural limitations, the district has demonstrated remarkable progress in digital governance, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to efficiency, transparency and eco-conscious administration.

According to the latest E-Office Status Report, Anuppur stands out by processing 40,432 eReceipts, moving 11,733 eFiles, and creating 9,388 eReceipts.

This performance has placed Anuppur among the top-performing districts in the state, surpassing many better-connected urban and administrative centres.

This success supports Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s vision for a governance model that is swift, transparent, and environmentally responsible.

By promoting the use of digital platforms across departments, the state government has launched this initiative to reduce paperwork, expedite service delivery, and ensure greater accountability.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain has played a crucial role in driving this transformation, encouraging all government offices to adopt e-officing and minimise reliance on physical files.

The efforts in Anuppur are a direct reflection of this administrative push.

A key architect behind Anuppur’s impressive progress is District Collector Harshal Pancholi, a 2015-batch IAS officer, who has introduced a series of innovative ideas to effectively implement the e-officing system in the district.

Under his leadership, departments have been trained and digitally streamlined, bottlenecks in file movement have been removed through automated workflows, and regular monitoring systems have been put in place to ensure accountability.

His proactive approach, especially in a tribal-dominated and logistically challenging region, has played a vital role in transforming Anuppur into a model of digital governance.

“Digital processes have not only improved efficiency but also drastically reduced paper usage, contributing to green governance,” an official remarked, highlighting the environmental benefits of this initiative.

Anuppur’s achievement has set an example as a model for other tribal and rural districts in Madhya Pradesh.

It underlines how inclusive digital transformation can empower underserved regions and integrate them into the larger vision of Digital India.

By embracing e-officing, Anuppur has taken a forward-looking step towards a governance system that is not only efficient and citizen-centric but also rooted in the principles of sustainability and transparency.

According to the recent e-Office Status Report, the top five performing districts in the state are Betul,

Anuppur, Shivpuri, Harda, and Narmadapuram — all of which have set new benchmarks in adopting digital governance practices.