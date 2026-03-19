Tribal chiefs meet Rahul, express concern over Great Nicobar Project

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met a delegation of tribal chiefs from the Great Nicobar Island and discussed their opposition to the proposed Great Nicobar Project.

“The chiefs expressed strong opposition to the proposed Great Nicobar project, stating that it poses a serious threat to their way of life and the island’s fragile ecosystem,” the Congress said on X after the meeting.

“They also highlighted that their consent was not properly obtained during the approval process,” the party said, sharing pictures of the meeting at Gandhi’s residence.

The tribal chiefs were accompanied by leaders of the Adivasi Congress.

The party said Gandhi assured the delegation that the Congress would stand by them and raise their concerns to safeguard their rights and interests.

The Congress has termed the Great Nicobar Project a threat to the ecology and has been opposing it.

Meanwhile, The government is steadfastly working towards bridging the gap between tribal producers and market, Ranjana Chopra, Secretary of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, said on Wednesday while inaugurating the 10-day Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 at Sundar Nursery here.

The fest is being organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in association with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED).