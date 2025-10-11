Tribal artists to participate in next Venice Biennale: Union minister Shekhawat

NEW DELHI: Union Culture and Tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Friday that tribal artists will also be part of the Indian contingent to the prestigious Venice Biennale 2026.

Considering their immense contribution to the art and culture of India, he said, their works will also be showcased in important international arts festivals like the one in Venice.

Shekhawat was speaking at a National Conference on ‘Tribal Arts and India’s Conservation Ethos: Living Wisdom’ organised by Sankala Foundation, a non-profit organisation, in partnership with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sanghralaya, Bhopal, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The Venice Biennale is one of the world’s most prestigious cultural events, showcasing contemporary art, architecture, and other disciplines such as cinema, dance, and theatre. Considered the ‘arts Olympics’, it serves as a platform for discussing global social and cultural issues through art.

Stating that India would be participating in the Venice Biennale after many years, Shekhawat said that the emerging tribal artists will be given space at the festival.

He said the government is making efforts to boost the Orange Economy, deriving value from the creative arts – painting, sculpture, music, dance, cinema, and design. He said to sustain any form of cultural and artistic heritage, there is a need to link it to livelihood and economic opportunity.

The minister stated that tribal communities are the custodians of our environment, natural resources, and rich cultural heritage. He added that India, with its immense diversity, has a unique opportunity to monetise its creative strength.

The conference was part of the fourth edition of the annual tribal art exhibition, `Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre.’ This exhibition is supported by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

In his address, Justice V Ramasubramaian, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said the country recognises nearly 700 tribes, and these communities preserve and transmit invaluable traditional knowledge across generations. They protect the forests of India. However, a dilemma persists in bringing tribal children into the mainstream, with aspirations to become doctors, engineers, or judges. Their traditional knowledge also needs to be transferred to generations in the peaceful forests and hills.