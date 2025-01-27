Tri-services tableau showcases jointness

New Delhi: In a first, a tri-services tableau depicting India’s increasing focus on enhancing synergy among its armed forces rolled down the majestic Kartavya path during the Republic Day parade on Sunday.

The tableau displayed a battlefield scenario, demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun main battle tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam and a remotely-piloted aircraft.

The theme of the tri-services tableau was “Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat” (strong and secure India). On January 1, the ministry declared 2025 as the year of defence reforms and that the focus will be to boost tri-services synergy to enhance India’s military might.

The tri-services tableau, showcasing the conceptual outlook for jointness and integration in the armed forces, depicted a joint operations room facilitating networking and communication among the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The defence ministry has been focusing on jointness and integration among the three services, with an aim to maximising the combat potential of the military in both contemporary and future conflicts.

As part of ensuring greater synergy among the three services, the government is looking at establishing integrated theatre commands this year.

Under the theaterisation model, the government seeks to integrate the capabilities of the Army, Air Force and Navy, and optimally utilise their resources for wars and operations.

According to the theaterisation plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory.

Around 10,000 special guests attend Republic Day parade: Village sarpanches, disaster relief workers, ASHA workers and Paralympic athletes were among around 10,000 special guests who attended the Republic Day parade here at Kartavya Path. The invitation was sent to the special guests from diverse fields in line with the government’s objective to increase ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in events of national importance.

These included people who made the best use of government schemes. Sarpanches whose villages achieved targets in selected government initiatives were invited. A national-level competition was announced by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances among panchayats. Sarpanches, under whom targets in at least six flagship schemes were achieved, were selected as special guests. Over 500 of them from top-performing villages were among the special guests. Around 300 disaster relief workers, 300 guests from vibrant villages, 400 water warriors, 200 representatives from Primary Agriculture Credit (PAC) Societies, 400 from ‘Pani Samitis’, 400 community resource persons like Krishi Sakhis, Udhyog Sakhis and 200 Self-Help Group members, were among those invited to witness the parade.

Around 200 trainees of Directorate General of Training (DGT) who got training under National Skill Development Corporation, 400 awardees of PM YASASVI scheme, 200 forest and wildlife conservation volunteers/workers, 200 handloom artisans, 200 handicraft artisans, 500 special achievers and tribal beneficiaries of various schemes, 500 ASHA workers, 400 anganwadi workers, 200 Paralympic contingent and winners of international sports events and 400 participants of Mann Ki Baat were also present at special guests.