‘Tri-services integration not only matter of policy but crucial for survival’

New Delhi: The tri-services synergy with unified real-time operational coherence demonstrated during Operation Sindoor was a “living example” of delivering decisive results and it must become the benchmark for all future military actions, Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In an address at an event, he asserted that jointness among the three services is not only a matter of policy but a matter of survival in the fast-changing security environment, seen as an indication that the government was determined to implement the much talked about theaterisation plan.

The defence minister’s remarks came over a month after Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh suggested that the armed forces must not come under any pressure to roll out theatre commands, and proposed the setting up of a joint planning and coordination centre in Delhi comprising top military brass to ensure tri-services synergy.

The defence minister argued that “compartmentalisation” must give way to open sharing and collective learning in today’s security climate.

“Our government’s objective is to further promote jointness and integration among the tri-services. This is not only a matter of policy but a matter of survival in the fast-changing security environment,” he underlined.

Singh highlighted how the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System worked in unison with the Army’s Akashteer air defence system and the Indian Navy’s Trigun, making it a joint operational backbone during the May 7 to 10 conflict between India and Pakistan.

Underlining the importance of synergy among the three services, the defence minister said the path to jointness lies in dialogue, understanding and respect for traditions, adding the services must honour each other’s challenges while building new systems together.

“During Operation Sindoor, the tri-services synergy produced a unified, real-time operational picture. It empowered commanders to take timely decisions, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced the risk of fratricide,” he said.

“This is the living example of jointness delivering decisive results and this success must become the benchmark for all future operation,” he said.

Singh was speaking at a seminar organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The defence minister said that the evolving character of warfare, combined with the complex interplay of traditional and non-traditional threats, makes jointness a core operational necessity rather than a matter of choice.