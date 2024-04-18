Tri-services all-women crew wraps up sailing expedition

New Delhi: A tri-services all-women crew has completed a nearly four-week rigorous sailing expedition under challenging circumstances in the Arabian Sea as a precursor to an arduous blue-water voyage around the world. The crew comprising 12 valiant women officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and the Indian Air Force carried the voyage to prepare for the global circumnavigation competition scheduled to take place in September, officials said on Thursday. The crew embarked on the journey under the banner of the Army Adventure Wing and the Army Aqua Nodal Centre of the College of Military Engineering.The voyage, which is a precursor to a much more challenging global circumnavigation competition, spanned over 27 days and tested their endurance and skills in some of the most demanding maritime conditions, an Army official said.