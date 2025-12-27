Trend of sexually exploiting women by making false promise must be curbed: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has observed in an order that the trend of sexually exploiting women by making false promises of marriage and later refusing to marry them is increasing in society and it must be curbed at the outset.

While making this observation, the Allahabad High Court rejected the anticipatory bail petition of a person accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceit, etc.).

Rejecting the anticipatory bail application of one Prashant Pal, Justice Nalin Kumar Srivastava observed, "In the present case, the facts reveal that the accused applicant had a fraudulent intention towards the victim from the very beginning. He had no intention of marrying the victim from the outset."

The court expressed grave concern over the nature of the crime, terming it "serious against society".

Rejecting the defence of a consensual relationship, the court observed, "He repeatedly had physical relations with the victim on the false promise of marriage. Exploiting the victim under the pretext of marriage and ultimately refusing to marry her are tendencies that are increasing in society and must be curbed at the outset."

"This is a serious offence against society, and therefore, the applicant is not entitled to any leniency," the court said.

The court further noted that although the victim was an adult and aware of the consequences of her actions with the accused, she placed complete trust and faith in him.

According to the facts of the case, the accused applicant was alleged to have had physical relations with the victim on the false promise of marriage and subjected her to physical and mental torture. Despite a five-year relationship, the accused later refused to marry her and got engaged to another woman.

Subsequently, the applicant filed a petition in the high court seeking protection from arrest. The state counsel opposed the petition, arguing that the accused applicant had maintained sexual relations with the victim for five years under the false pretext of marriage. Agencies

It was also submitted that the medical examination corroborated the victim's statement of sexual assault and that the accused was also threatening the victim with obscene videos.