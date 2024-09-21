Trapped in Ukr-Russia war, Kalimpong resident Urgen Tamang returns home

Siliguri: The tense wait for Urgen Tamang’s family finally came to an emotional end on Saturday, as the Kalimpong resident safely returned home after being trapped in Russia for several months. Urgen arrived at Bagdogra Airport to an emotional reunion with his wife Ambika and their two children on Saturday. Among those welcoming him was Ravi Pradhan, Chairman of the Kalimpong Municipal Board of Directors, who played a crucial role in his release.

Urgen himself, still narrating his harrowing ordeal, expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped bring him home safely. “I was lured to Russia by an employment agent. When I went there they enrolled me in the Russian Army. We were around 10 to 15 people, out of only four survived during war. I thanked Indian government and everyone who helped me in bringing me back to home,” said Urgen. Urgen’s wife, Ambika, overwhelmed with emotion, spoke about the anxiety and hardship they endured during her husband’s absence. “I can’t express in words how much anxiety we experienced. We spent days worrying about our two children. However the Prime Minister of the country along with Kalimpong Municipality Chairman Ravi Pradhan were by our side during this difficult time. Thank you all,” she said tearfully.

A resident of Ward No. 19 of Kalimpong Municipality, Urgen had retired from the army and was working in Gujarat before deciding to seek a new opportunity abroad. He contacted a Delhi-based agent and paid six lakh rupees, hoping to secure a job as a security guard in Russia. However, after arriving in Moscow on January 18, he was instead sent to fight in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. On March 26, Urgen managed to release a video message pleading for help, revealing he was trapped in a warzone. His desperate appeal caught the attention of the Indian government, which then took swift action to negotiate his safe return.