Transparent recruitment transforming Haryana, says Chief Minister Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the government had made 217 resolutions in its Sankalp Patra, out of which 60 have been fulfilled and work is progressing rapidly on the remaining resolutions, which will be completed soon.

The Chief Minister was addressing a programme organised in Chandigarh on Saturday.

On this occasion, Haryana’s Development and Panchayat minister, Krishan Lal Panwar, Health minister Arti Singh Rao, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, MLA from Kalka Shakti Rani Sharma, former Union minister Vinod Sharma, Director General of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, K Makrand Pandurang, renowned Bollywood artist Yashpal Sharma and Chief Minister’s Media Secretary Praveen Attrey were also present.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is working in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

He said the people of Haryana elected the BJP for corruption-free and transparent governance and public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies has been continuously increasing.

On this basis, the double-engine government received a huge mandate for the third time in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the recruitment process in the state has been made completely transparent, due to

which even children from poor families are getting government jobs without any recommendation.