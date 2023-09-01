‘Transgender prisoners must be treated at par with other inmates’

NEW DELHI: Transgender prisoners must be treated at par with other categories of inmates and should enjoy equal rights and facilities, the Supreme Court Committee on Prison Reforms has said.

In its final synopsis of reports filed in the apex court, the committee headed by former top court judge Justice Amitava Roy has recommended that jail staff and correctional administration at all levels, particularly the guarding personnel, must be given adequate and regular training in order to equip them to appropriately interact with transgender prisoners.

It said instances of abuse, harassment or violence committed against transgender inmates must be curbed and this may be achieved through a series of workshops and training sessions with relevant resource persons from academia and civil society.

The committee has recommended that the state governments and prison departments should take appropriate and effective measures to eradicate all forms of violence, discrimination and other harm against transgender prisoners.

“Transgender prisoners must be treated at par with other categories of prisoners, and exercise of rights and facilities extended to them (including access to healthcare and medical facilities) must be at par with the latter,” the panel said.

In September 2018, the top court had constituted a three-member committee headed by Justice (retd) Roy to look at issues involving jail reforms and make recommendations on several aspects, including overcrowding in prisons.