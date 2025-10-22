Transgender dispute: Kinnar Akhara chief seeks police protection for members, cites ‘threat to life’

Indore: Amid a factional dispute within the transgender community in Indore, Kinnar Akhara chief Laxmi Narayan Tripathi on Wednesday cited danger to the lives of the members of a local ‘dera’ (settlement) and demanded police protection for them. Kinnar Akhara is a Hindu religious order for the transgender community. It functions under the Juna Akhara. Police officials said the discord took a serious turn on the night of October 15, when 24 members of the Nandlalpura Dera allegedly consumed phenyl with the intention of committing suicide. They were saved by timely hospitalisation. Members of the Nandlalpura Dera have alleged that they tried to end their lives due to “harassment” by Sapna Haji, the leader of the rival transgender faction, and her associates. Tripathi, the Acharya Mahamandaleshwar (spiritual head) of the Kinnar Akhara, is also the ‘gaddipati’ (chief) of the Nandlalpura Dera. A dispute between this dera and Sapna Haji’s faction has been ongoing over financial dealings and dominance within the community.

Members of the dera are facing a threat to their lives due to this dispute, said Tripathi. “We will soon complain to the police about this threat. The police should provide security to the members of the Nandlalpura Dera,” said Tripathi. The Kinnar Akhara chief said that while Sapna Haji has been arrested following the phenyl incident, three of her associates remain at large, even a week after the incident. These absconding accused must be arrested as soon as possible, said Tripathi. Pandharinath police station in-charge Ajay Rajouria said that in addition to Sapna Haji, a case was also registered against her accomplice Raja Hashmi and two men, identified as Pankaj Jain and Akshay Kumaun, claiming to be journalists. He said that Sapna Haji was arrested on October 16, and a search is on for the other three accused. “A reward of Rs 10,000 each has been announced for information leading to the arrest of Hashmi, Jain, and Kumaun. Our teams are searching for the three accused,” said Rajouria.