‘Transform state mandis into models of excellence’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state’s mandis must be transformed into models of excellence by placing farmer service at the highest priority, so that they can be emulated across the country.

He emphasised the need for complete honesty and transparency in the collection of market fees and for strengthening trust among farmers. The objective, he said, is to develop Haryana’s mandis into the most modern, transparent and farmer-friendly market system in India.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting with the newly appointed office-bearers of the Marketing Board here today. The meeting was attended by the chairmen and vice-chairmen of market committees, State President Mohan Lal Badoli, General Secretary (Organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma, State General Secretary Surender Punia, Archana Gupta, Chief Minister’s OSD BB Bharti and several senior officials.

The CM said that the foundation of the Marketing Board’s functioning lies in ensuring the prosperity of farmers and strengthening the state’s economy. He said that the mandi system is the most effective mechanism for ensuring fair prices and safeguarding farmers’ hard-earned income. When farmers are empowered, he added, Haryana becomes stronger.

He further remarked that market committees are not merely govt offices, but vital power centres of the rural economy. Therefore, their efficient management is of utmost importance. At the same time, it is essential to strengthen trust and reliability between farmers and traders. He said that the aim is to create a system in the mandis where farmers receive accurate measurements, fair prices, and timely payments as soon as they bring their produce, and traders get quality products and a better environment for doing business.