‘Transfer from Chhattisgarh HC to Allahabad HC in 2018 done to harass me’

In his farewell speech, retiring Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker has alleged that his transfer from Chhattisgarh High Court in 2018 when the collegium was headed by then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was done to “harass” him.

Sitting on a ceremonial bench of the high court to mark his retirement on Tuesday, Diwaker said his transfer order “seemed to have been issued with an ill intention” - in remarks unusual for a judge to make on such an occasion.

He said: ‘“on March 31, 2009, I was elevated to the Bench. I discharged my duties as a judge in Chhattisgarh High Court till October 2018 to the satisfaction of one and all, and particularly to the satisfaction of my own inner being.”

“Now, a sudden turn of events descended upon me when then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra showered on me some extra affection for reasons still not known to me which entailed my transfer to Allahabad High Court, where I assumed my office on October 3, 2018,” said the Diwaker.

Earlier this year, Justice Diwaker’s name was recommended for the post of the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court by the current Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

Diwaker was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court on February 13, 2023 and took oath as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court on March 26, 2023, according to the court’s official website. “I am highly thankful to the present Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who rectified the injustice done to me,” Diwaker said.