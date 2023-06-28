‘Transfer business going on under Cong’

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that “transfer business” is going on in a “big way”, under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka.

Pointing at ministers and the chief minister’s repeated statements regarding conducting inquiry into alleged irregularities of the previous BJP regime, he said, to cover up their failures, new statements are being issued every day.

“Have you ever seen a Chief Minister’s office issuing five orders for one post? After issuing a transfer order the Chief Minister’s office would have records with orders numbered. Who has created an atmosphere, where orders are being issued for appointing five people to one post is clear....transfer business is going on in a big way,” Kumaraswamy said.

On one side open statements are being made from stage during events and in front of the media, stating that they will not take bribes, but the business of transfer is rampant every day, he said.

“Also, the government is treating officials in a bad way in every department, compared to the previous BJP government. On getting power one should not lose control over his mind and should learn to work with respect. It is better if those in power learn how to behave in public,” he said.

Responding to a question, the former CM said: “There should be no doubts about commission business continuing in this government too, and to fix the rate, all works have been stopped.”