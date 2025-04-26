‘Traitor’ jibe: Probe can go on but Kamra’s arrest not required, says HC on his plea against FIR

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday said the police investigation against Kunal Kamra over his purported remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can continue, but the comedian shall not be arrested.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak, while admitting Kamra’s petition, said “larger” and “serious” issues related to restrictions on the freedom of speech need to be considered.

The court said it was not inclined to grant a complete stay on the investigation into the case registered against the comedian at Khar police station here.