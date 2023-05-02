Trains rescheduled, cancelled for undertaking infrastructural works

Maligaon: N F Railway has decided to construct a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Jagiroad railway station under the Lumding division for the ease of road commuters. For undertaking the infrastructural works of ROB a traffic block will be necessary over N F Railway for about 18 days.



Accordingly, a few trains have been proposed to be partially cancelled, rescheduled and regulated from their present set course of the journey in the month of May.

1. Train No. 15769 (Alipurduar - Lumding) Intercity Express & train No. 15770 (Lumding - Alipurduar) Intercity Express will be short terminated/ originated from Digaru and will remain partially cancelled between Digaru - Lumding from May 9 to 24.

2. Train No. 15666 (Mariani – Guwahati) BG Express will be scheduled to depart from Mariani station at 08:15 hours instead of 06:05 hours from May 9 to 24 to reach Guwahati railway station.

3. Train No. 07528 (Haibargaon - Guwahati) DEMU Special will be scheduled to depart from Haibargaon station at 14:20 hours instead of 13:20 hours from May 9 to 24 to reach Guwahati railway station.

4 Train No. 07529 (Guwahati - Silghat Town) DEMU Special will be scheduled to depart from Guwahati station at 17:30 hours instead of 16:30 hours from May 9 to 24 to reach Silghat Town railway station.

5. Train No. 15630 (Silghat Town - Tambaram Express) will be scheduled to depart from Silghat Town station at 12:30 hours instead of 10:10 hours on May 5, 12 and 19 to reach its destination of Tambaram railway station.