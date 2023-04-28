Trains rescheduled, cancelled due to works at Rangiya Division: NFR

Maligaon: For the commissioning of a double line between Azara – Mirza stations under Rangiya division, pre von-interlocking from April 28 to May 1 and non-interlocking work on May 2 has become necessary. Accordingly, a few trains have been cancelled, diverted and rescheduled.

Cancellation of trains:

Train no. 05019 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) passenger special commencing journey on May 2-3 and Train no. 05020 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) passenger special commencing journey on May 1-2 will remain cancelled. Train no. 05608 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) passenger special commencing journey on May 1-3 and Train no. 05607 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) passenger special commencing journey on May 2-4 will remain cancelled.

Diversion of trains:

Train no. 12346 (Guwahati – Howrah) Saraighat Express commencing journey from April 28 to May 3; Train no. 15662 (Kamakhya - Ranchi) Express commencing journey on May 2 and Train no. 15668 (Kamakhya - Gandhidham) Express commencing journey on May 3. Train no. 15601 (Dhubri - Guwahati) Express commencing journey from April 28-30, 2023; Train no. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru - Agartala) Express & Train no. 08047 (Santragachi - Guwahati) special commencing journey on April 28; Train no. 07030 (Secunderabad - Agartala) special commencing journey on May 1 and Train no. 15619 (Gaya - Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on May 2.

Rescheduling of trains:

Train no. 05020 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) passenger special commencing journey

on April 29 will be rescheduled at 05:05 PM instead of

04:20 PM.