Trains on Konkan Railway route halted due to water seepage in tunnel

Panaji: Trains on the Konkan Railway route were halted at various locations on Tuesday following waterlogging inside a tunnel at Pernem in Goa, a senior official said.



Four to five trains have been halted at different stations and the traffic was likely to resume late at night, he said.

"The trains on Konkan Railway route have been stopped at various places due to stagnation of water and seepage inside a tunnel at Pernem in North Goa," Baban Ghatge, Deputy General Manager, Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) told PTI.

The trains were stopped since 3 pm and the track was expected to be cleared by 10.30 pm, he added.

No train was cancelled, Ghatge said.

Each of the halted train was expected to be delayed by around seven hours, he said, adding that the work to clear the tracks was going on on a war footing at Pernem.