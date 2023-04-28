Trains from Dibrugarh Town station to remain partially cancelled: NFR

Maligaon: The Road Over Bridge at Mancotta near Dibrugarh Town station will be dismantled and rebuild for undertaking developmental and electrification work. For this, four months of traffic and power block at Dibrugarh Town station will be required. For these, various trains will originate/terminate from Dibrugarh station instead of Dibrugarh Town station.



The following trains will be terminated at Dibrugarh instead of Dibrugarh Town and partially cancelled between Chaulkhowa and Dibrugarh Town:

Train No. 12424 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Town Rajdhani Express commencing journey from May 5 to September 4 will arrive Dibrugarh at 06:00 hours.

Train No. 15669 Guwahati – Dibrugarh Town Nagaland Express commencing journey from May 6 to September 5 will arrive Dibrugarh at 10:30 hours.

Train No. 05915 Simaluguri - Dibrugarh Town Passenger Special commencing journey from May 7 to September 6 will arrive Dibrugarh at 08:45 hours.

The following trains will be originated from Dibrugarh and partially cancelled between Dibrugarh Town and Chaulkhowa:

Train No. 12423 Dibrugarh Town - New Delhi Rajdhani Express will depart from Dibrugarh at 20:55 hours from May 7 to September 6.

Train No. 15670 Dibrugarh Town - Guwahati Nagaland Express will depart from Dibrugarh at 14:05 hours from May 7 to 6th September 6.

Train No. 05916 Dibrugarh Town - Simaluguri Passenger Special will depart from Dibrugarh at 17:35 hours from May 7 to September 6.