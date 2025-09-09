Train services to remain affected from Sept 22-26 at Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Train operations will remain affected due to the block given for pre-interlocking work on September 22 and non-interlocking (NI) work from September 23 to 26 for the commissioning of the third line between Gorakhpur Junction and Domingarh (4 km) and the doubling of the Gorakhpur–Nakaha Jungle section (5 km) under the North Eastern Railway.

Railway officials said that once completed, the projects will ease congestion at Domingarh, reduce train delays, and allow better handling of festival rush during Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja with the operation of more special trains. The addition of the third line and doubling will enhance line capacity, enabling faster movement of both passenger and freight trains. Officials said punctuality will improve significantly, while goods train travel time across the section will also come down.

Due to the block, several trains will remain cancelled or diverted. A total of 46 trains, including long-distance services such as Amritsar–New Jalpaiguri Special, Muzaffarpur–Prayagraj Express, Jammu Tawi–Bhagalpur Amarnath Express, Dehradun–Muzaffarpur Express, Kolkata–Gorakhpur Purvanchal Express, Kamakhya–Gomti Nagar Express, Ranchi–Gorakhpur Express, Patliputra–Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express, and multiple passenger trains between Gorakhpur Cantt, Narkatiaganj, and Badhni, will be cancelled on different dates between September 20 and October 1.