Train halts at Vindhyachal, Indragarh announced

Hajipur: In view of the upcoming Chaitra Navratri Mela, the Railways has announced temporary stoppages for two pairs of trains at Vindhyachal and Indragarh stations to facilitate pilgrims.

Train No. 12141/12142 Lokmanya Tilak–Patliputra Express will have a two-minute halt at Vindhyachal station under the Prayagraj division from March 19 to April 2. Train No. 12141 will arrive at 10:30 pm and depart at 10:32 pm, while Train No. 12142 will arrive at 4:05 pm and leave at 4:07 pm during this period.

Similarly, Train No. 19037/19038 Bandra Terminus–Barauni Express will stop for two minutes at Indragarh station between March 15 and March 29. Train No. 19037 will arrive at 1:35 pm and depart at 1:37 pm, while Train No. 19038 will arrive at 11:08 am and depart at 11:10 am. Railway authorities said the temporary halts have been introduced to ensure smooth travel for devotees visiting the fair. MPOST