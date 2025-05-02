Trail of Blood: Lashkar unit behind Pahalgam attack targeted J&K’s Z-Morh tunnel in 2024

NEW DELHI: Investigations into the gruesome killing of 26 people in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley on April 22 have revealed a shocking link to a previous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Intelligence reports have confirmed that both attacks were perpetrated by the same Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) cell, which has been operating in the region for more than a year.

The previous attack occurred in October 2024 at the construction site of the Z-Morh tunnel near Sonamarg. There, militants had fired at a private infrastructure company-run workers’ camp, killing a doctor and six labourers.

The Z-Morh tunnel, an important 6.5 km-long infrastructure project designed to provide year-round connectivity between Srinagar and Kargil, was a strategic asset in development. The terrorists killed the workers but also set afire two cars and left behind an INSAS rifle at the scene before they fled.

The victims of the Z-Morh ambush were Dr Shahnawaz from Budgam, Gurmeet Singh from Gurdaspur in Punjab, Mohammad Haneef, Faheem Nasir (safety manager), Kaleem from Bihar, Anil Kumar Shukla from Madhya Pradesh, who was a mechanical manager, and Shashi Abrol, a designer from Jammu. They were all members of the construction team deployed at the site of the tunnel.

After months of surveillance, security personnel neutralised some of the operatives responsible for the Z-Morh attack. One of the main militants responsible, Junaid Ahmed Bhatt, was gunned down in an encounter in December 2024. Two other members of the same group were eliminated in follow-up operations. Intelligence agencies have now confirmed that Hashim Musa, a recognised LeT handler who also has the alias Suleman, was linked to the Z-Morh incident as well as the recent Pahalgam killings.

The Pahalgam massacre, which has been termed one of the bloodiest attacks on civilians in years, seems to have been well-planned. As per the intelligence agencies, the Lashkar unit members entered the area around April 15, disguised as locals, and carried out reconnaissance at various tourist destinations like Baisaran, Aru Valley, Betaab Valley, and a renowned amusement park. After surveying the security deployment at all locations, they targeted Baisaran because of its relatively thin security presence.

Sources indicate that the attackers spent at least two days camping in the nearby pine forests before the attack. On April 22, around 1:50 PM, the shooters came out of the tree line and began firing at tourists who had congregated in the meadow. Eyewitness accounts indicate that the terrorists questioned some of the victims, asking them to recite Islamic prayers. The terrorists immediately shot those who could not answer correctly.

Among the 26 victims were 25 tourists and a pony handler who was leading visitors through the region. Two security officials, one Navy and one Intelligence Bureau, were also killed while reportedly trying to protect civilians during the attack. The whole assault took place in less than ten minutes.