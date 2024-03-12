Tragic mining accident claims lives of three in UP’s Mahoba

Lucknow: A devastating accident occurred during a mining operation in Mahoba, resulting in the loss of three lives. The incident took place near Pahara village, situated in the jurisdiction of the Kabrai police station where rescue team managed to extricate seven laborers who were trapped under the debris after a strenuous rescue effort.



The mishap occurred while workers were engaged in planting explosives approximately 500 feet deep within the mountain. Suddenly, a fissure appeared in a section of the mountain, causing it to collapse abruptly. At the time of the incident, 10-11 individuals were on duty, all of whom were buried under the debris.

Nearby residents promptly alerted the authorities, prompting a swift response from forces dispatched from four police stations to initiate rescue operations.

Neeraj, one of the survivors undergoing treatment at the district hospital, recounted the harrowing events, stating, “Work was underway at the mountain where holes were being drilled with the assistance of two JCBs and a machine for the placement of explosives. Suddenly, a section of the mountain collapsed, burying the machinery and workers beneath it.”

Local residents initiated efforts to rescue those trapped before the arrival of police personnel. District Magistrate Mridul Chaudhary said that the mining operation was being conducted on government-leased land when the tragic incident occurred.