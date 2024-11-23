Traditional items from different regions PM Modi’s gifts to world leaders

New Delhi: Displaying India’s rich cultural diversity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his five-day tour presented world leaders with eight gifts from Maharashtra, five from Jammu and Kashmir, three each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand and one gift each from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Ladakh.

Officials said the gifts from Maharashtra included a Silofar Panchamrit Kalash (pot) -- a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship from Kolhapur -- given to the Nigerian president and Warli paintings -- a tribal art form rooted in the Dahanu, Talasari and Palghar regions of the state -- given to the Brazilian president.

Jammu and Kashmir’s vibrant culture was represented through a pair of papier-mache gold work vases, which was given to the UK prime minister. A pashmina shawl in a papier-mache box was given to the First Lady of Guyana and Kashmiri saffron in customised gift hampers was presented to the leaders of CARICOM countries.

The gifts from Rajasthan included a silver photo frame with floral work, showcasing the state’s rich heritage of detailed metal work and traditional motifs, and it was given to the president of Argentina.

A marble inlay work with base marble sourced from Rajasthan’s Makrana was given to the prime minister of Norway, while a gold work wooden raj sawari figurine was given to the prime minister of Guyana, officials said.

The gifts from Andhra Pradesh included a silver clutch purse studded with semi-precious stones handcrafted with intricate floral motif designs, which was given to the spouse of the Brazilian president. Araku coffee, which is grown by indigenous

communities in the Araku valley in the southern state, was given to the leaders of CARICOM countries in customised gift hampers.

Sohrai painting from Hazaribagh -- known for its depiction of animals, birds and nature and being a reflection of the agrarian lifestyle and the reverence for wildlife in tribal culture -- was given to the vice president of Nigeria.