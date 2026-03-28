Tradition meets technology in Kerala poll campaigning

Kochi: A wall writing that reads, “Cast your vote for A K Saseendran on the ‘charkha’ symbol”, shown in the Malayalam film Mela, released in 1980, is now becoming a major talking point on social media.

The visual in the K G George-directed movie is from a village that fell under the Peringalam Assembly constituency in north Kerala.

As 80-year-old Saseendran, NCP (SP) leader and State Forest Minister, contests from his sitting seat of Elathur in the April 9 Assembly polls, the old wall writing urging voters to support him in the 1980 election is reminding many how a simple message from another era still echoes in people’s memories.

Thomas A, a retired schoolteacher in Kannur, said he still remembers Saseendran’s election campaign in 1980.

“People did not know him well then, but his campaign was unique, with banners and wall paintings. Subsequently, he emerged victorious,” he said.

With around two weeks remaining until the polls, Kerala’s walls transform into vibrant canvases filled with colourful calligraphy and graffiti that capture public attention.

But behind these striking artworks is a shrinking community of skilled artists who, despite being in high demand during elections, are now on the verge of decline.

The issue has gained fresh attention this election after a Congress candidate for the Palakkad Assembly seat, Ramesh Pisharody, deployed a robot to write on a wall.

However, artists say technology is not an immediate threat, as such machines cannot replace human creativity.

“If you take Tripunithura, Thrikkakara and Ernakulam constituencies alone, there are hardly five to six artists engaged in professional calligraphy and graffiti work during the election period. “Every election, we do at least 600 to 700 calligraphy works for candidates. This time, with less campaign duration, artists are working on a tight schedule,” said Shaji, an artist from Nettoor here. Shaji expressed concern over dwindling number of practitioners in the field.

He said the decline is not due to a lack of income, but also due to poor recognition.

“I think in the last 20 years, no new people have entered this field, at least in Ernakulam district. The decline began with the advent of flex boards in the late 1990s. Unlike other sectors where migrant workers can be employed, wall writing is an art form, and they can only assist due to language barriers,” he said. Shaji, also known as Sha Nettoor, has worked for candidates across political fronts, including V D Satheesan and Deepak Joy of the Congress and K J Maxi of the CPI(M).

He added that artists are evolving to stay relevant.

“We now create graffiti portraits of candidates. Also, 3D images and writings are made to make wall paintings more attractive. We keep updating with new techniques,” he said.

Ayyappankutty, a Kakkanad-based artist with over 40 years of experience, echoed similar concerns. “I have worked for all major candidates in the district. There is a severe shortage, especially during elections. Nowadays, work starts early in the morning and continues till dusk,” he said.