Traders are living under shadow of fear, ransom and firing: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has announced to end inspector raj and provide full security to traders when the Congress government is formed.



He said that BJP is trying to attack the traders of Haryana with a double blow. “Inspector raj, which was abolished by Congress, has been re-established by BJP. Also, this government has ruined the law and order and has made the traders an easy prey for the criminals,” he said.

“The business class is living in the shadow of fear today and is getting ransom and death threats every day. On not obeying the criminals, incidents like open firing and murder are being carried out. This is the reason why businessmen are constantly migrating from Haryana, due to which investment is decreasing and unemployment is skyrocketing” he added. Hooda had come to address the state level traders representative ‘Maha Sammelan’ held in Panipat today. Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan was also present with Hooda in the conference.

The traders representatives gave a warm welcome to both the leaders on their arrival here and announced full support to the Congress in the Assembly elections.

While addressing the ‘Maha Sammelan’, Hooda expressed his gratitude to all the business representatives. He said the businesses are a strong pillar of society and development. “The progress of the business leads to the progress of the country, state and every class,” he said.