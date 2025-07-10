‘Trade unions’ strike opposing govt’s anti-worker, anti-farmer policies’

Bengaluru: AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday said that the nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions, with the backing of over 25 crore workers and farmers, is aimed at opposing the Modi government’s alleged anti-worker and anti-farmer policies.

Urging the BJP-led government at the Centre to open their eyes and see the problems faced by the people, he accused it of shutting down development, taking away jobs, and creating economic unrest in the country.

“The BJP govt has failed to provide adequate employment, with over 30 lakh vacancies lying unfilled across various departments of the Government of India and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). For instance, the armed forces have around 1.55 lakh vacancies. The Railway has more than 2.5 lakh vacant positions. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, have over 85,000 vacancies,” Surjewala said.

“Why is the Government of India refusing to fill these 30 lakh vacancies, despite the rising unemployment and the urgent need for public service personnel?” he asked, speaking to reporters here.

Noting that unemployment in India has reached alarming levels, with the current rate at 7.5 percent, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the Congress leader said, this marks the highest unemployment rate in 45 years.

“Despite this crisis, the government has failed to take effective action. Trade unions are staging protests in a desperate attempt to draw Prime Minister Modi’s attention to the growing joblessness and the government’s inaction,” he added.

Surjewala pointed out that wealth inequality in India is worsening as the rich are getting richer while the poor continue to suffer.

“India now ranks as the 50th poorest country in the world by per capita GDP, with an average of just USD 2,900 (approx. Rs 2.42 lakh) lower than countries like Bangladesh, Cambodia, Kenya, and even Haiti. In comparison, the global average per capita income is around USD 13,000 (approx. Rs 0.85 lakh), clearly showing how far India has fallen behind under the current government,” he said.