Trade partnership between India & Tanzania will fuel growth: Birla

After a highly successful visit to Kenya, the Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached the Tanzanian capital of Dar-es-Salaam on the second leg of East Africa visit on Wednesday. On the occasion, Birla held discussions with the Speaker of the Parliament of Tanzania Tulia Ackson.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla emphasised that India and Tanzania have traditionally had close and friendly relations. “The shared values, the legacy of struggle against colonialism and strong desire for the progress and prosperity of their people have defined the relationship between the two countries,” he said.

Mentioning the traditionally close, friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries, Birla said that the present relations should be expanded to new avenues of innovation and technology.

“Presently, India is the fifth largest economy with the potential to grow further and Tanzania is the most important economy in the African continent. Therefore, partnership between India and Tanzania on the economic front will fuel growth in both countries,” Birla added.

Referring to the setting up of IIT in Tanzania, he noted that it is a matter of pride that the first IIT, outside India, is being set up here and it will help in the development of human resources of Tanzania.