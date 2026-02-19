Trade deal with US anti-farmer: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has termed the trade deal with the United States as anti-farmer.



He said if animal feed comes from America, our farmers will be ruined.

Speaking to reporters after attending a social event hosted by Fatehabad MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria, Hooda said the United States has imposed an 18% tariff on India, while it has imposed zero tariff on Bangladesh. This deal will have a huge impact on cotton farmers, among other farmers.

The Leader of the Opposition said farmers are constantly being treated unfairly under this govt.

“The weight of a fertiliser bag has been reduced from 50 to 40 kg, while the rates remain the same. The claim of providing MSP for 24 crops is also false; Haryana does not grow that many crops,” he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna generated profits of over Rs 2,000 crore, but claims are not received, and people are abandoning insurance. Not even 10 per cent of the compensation has been paid yet.

Regarding the pension cuts to senior citizens, Hooda said the government is now claiming to restore 70,000 pensions, whereas previously the government claimed it hadn’t cut anyone’s pension.