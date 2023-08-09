Tractor accident claims lives of 2 twelve year olds in Alipurduar

Two minors tragically died when a tractor overturned in the middle of a river on Wednesday evening. The accident occurred in the Ekti river of Jehadi para, adjacent to MLA Bazar in Rangali Bazna under Madarihat police station of Alipurduar.

A tractor was brought to the Rangla Bangla Ekti river for cleaning, with three teenagers present by the river. During this time, the tractor lost control while descending into the river, overturning and trapping the three boys underneath it. Local residents rushed to rescue the boys and took them to Birpara State General Hospital.

Unfortunately, two teenagers named Mohan Munda (12 years old) and Deepak Munda (12 years old) died in the hospital. Another teenager is currently in stable condition and was discharged after receiving first aid. The driver, Biplab Roy, is hospitalized with serious injuries. The Madarihat police station has retrieved the overturned tractor from the river and initiated an investigation.