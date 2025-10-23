Toxic air engulfs UP after Diwali; Lucknow AQI hits hazardous 327

Lucknow: Days after Diwali celebrations, the air across several cities in Uttar Pradesh continues to remain toxic. In Lucknow, pollution levels surged alarmingly with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 327 on Wednesday morning, placing the city in the “very poor” category.

Experts warned that this level of pollution is dangerous, especially for those suffering from asthma, bronchitis, or heart-related ailments.

Despite repeated appeals from authorities to celebrate a low-emission Diwali, residents burst crackers for two consecutive nights. “The air still smells of burnt gunpowder. Even on Wednesday morning, there was a visible haze and breathing felt heavy,” said Manoj Sinha, a resident of Aliganj.

Morning visibility dropped sharply as dense smog covered most parts of the city. In areas like Jai Bhim Nagar, the AQI crossed 320, while thick haze delayed sunrise visibility until almost 10 a.m. “We couldn’t see more than a few hundred meters. My mother, who has asthma, had to use her inhaler twice before breakfast,” said Rekha Yadav from Gomti Nagar.

Environmental experts attributed the pollution spike to smoke from crackers, vehicular emissions, and weather changes that are trapping pollutants closer to the ground. “Lower night-time temperatures and morning humidity prevent dispersion of pollutants. This combination of fireworks smoke and fog results in dense smog,” said NK Singh, an environmental scientist based in Lucknow.

He advised residents to wear N95 masks outdoors and avoid early morning walks. “The situation may worsen in the next few days as temperatures continue to drop and moisture levels rise,” Singh added.