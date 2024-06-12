Tower theft disrupts power supply in Panna, now restored

Jabalpur: The tower along the 132 KV Satna - Devendra Nagar - Panna transmission line of MP Transco’s (Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company) in village Bhad suffered damage due to theft. This incident disrupted electricity supply in Panna district, causing inconvenience to residents for two to 12 hours amid scorching heat. Due to the swift action and expertise of MP Transco’s transmission line maintenance team, the line was restored within 12 hours, averting a potential outage lasting three to four days.