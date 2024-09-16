Tourist’s inappropriate act at Taj Mahal sparks outrage among Hindu groups

-Lucknow: A recent incident at the world-famous Taj Mahal has ignited controversy after a video surfaced showing a tourist allegedly urinating within the monument’s grounds.



The footage has sparked protests, particularly from a Hindu nationalist group that regards the Taj Mahal as “Tejo Mahalaya,” which they claim was originally a temple before being turned into a mausoleum.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday and came to public attention when the video was shared on social media, quickly gaining widespread attention.

Public reactions have been largely negative, with many condemning the disrespectful act.

On Sunday, a member of a Hindu nationalist group arrived at the Taj Mahal, carrying holy water (Ganga Jal) and cow dung, with the intent to “purify” the area where the urination occurred. Security officials stopped the individual at the western gate, preventing him from entering the monument.

Unfazed, he began a sit-in protest, asserting that the sanctity of “Tejo Mahalaya” had been desecrated.

The protester claimed that the site had become impure and called for the application of cow dung to cleanse it. However, despite his persistent demands, he was not permitted entry into the Taj Mahal.

Although local authorities have yet to release an official statement on the matter, the incident has generated significant discussion and controversy on social media.

The viral video has led to calls for stricter regulations and penalties for inappropriate conduct at historical landmarks.