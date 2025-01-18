Tourist vehicle plunges 300 feet down at Sitong

Darjeeling: A tourist vehicle from Alipurduar travelling to Sitong met with an accident on Friday. While driving up the steep road damaged by landslides, the vehicle lost control and plunged 300 feet down at Karmat. There were four tourists and the driver in the vehicle. With news of the accident, police from Sevok rushed to the spot. With the help of local residents, the tourists were rescued. The condition of 55 year old Aloka Dhar is reported critical. She was rushed to Siliguri for treatment.