DARJEELING: A tourist vehicle travelling from Latpanchar in the Kurseong sub division towards Kalijhora plunged into a ditch.



“6 persons including the driver sustained injuries. As per a passenger the driver had dozed off when the accident occurred. All have been admitted in Siliguri and are out of

danger” stated Monoranjan Ghosh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kurseong.

The passengers were all tourists from Haldibari.