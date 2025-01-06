Tourist from Hoogly dead in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Dipanjan Saha along with five others had arrived from Bhadreshwar, Hoogly on Friday at Lamahatta in the Darjeeling subdivision.

On Sunday they had driven up to Darjeeling in their own vehicle. After spending the day in Darjeeling they returned to Lamahatta. On reaching Lamahatta Saha fell ill. They immediately rushed him to Darjeeling Sadar hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead, “ stated Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. They group was scheduled to return on Monday from Darjeeling.