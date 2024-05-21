Tourist boat rescue: Goa police nab owner, operator

Panaji: The Goa police have arrested the owner and operator of the tourist boat, which got stranded off Mormugao Harbour, forcing the Indian Coast Guard to rescue 26 persons on board, an official said on Tuesday.

In light of the incident, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte warned of strict action against water sports operators running their establishments illegally and putting the lives of tourists at risk.

The Coast Guard on Sunday rescued 24 tourists and two crew members from the boat “Nerul Paradise”, which got stranded near Raj Bhavan waters, two kilometres from Mormugao Harbour.

A senior police officer said boat owner Vasudev Calangutkar and its operator Abhishekh Rathod were arrested on Monday, and a case was registered against them for endangering lives. Calangutkar allegedly allowed Rathod to operate the inland passenger boat without any document or licence from the competent authority,

he said.