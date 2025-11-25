Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh tourim department will convene the ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh @ 2047 – Workshop on Tourism’ on November 27 at Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow. This flagship event forms a critical milestone in the preparation of the Tourism Vision Document 2047, the state’s strategic blueprint to drive long-term, sustainable and inclusive growth of the tourism ecosystem.

“Tourism’s future in Uttar Pradesh is anchored in the vision of CM Yogi and the national goals articulated by PM Narendra Modi for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Uttar Pradesh has already emerged as the nation’s leading domestic tourism destination and continues to witness unprecedented growth in foreign travellers, with over 109.65 crore domestic visits recorded in the first quarter of 2025 alone. This Workshop has therefore been conceptualised to translate this momentum into a clear roadmap that is forward-looking, investment-ready and community-centred, ensuring we position the state as a world-class tourism hub,” explained Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh.

The Workshop will open with key interventions from senior officials, including Awanish Awasthi, Advisor to the Chief Minister, who will deliver the keynote address; Principal Secretary Tourism Amrit Abhijat, who will outline the strategic priorities for the sector during the context-setting session; and Director General Tourism Rajesh Kumar, who will deliver the welcome speech. Ashish Kumar, Managing Director UPSTDC, will contribute insights during discussions on Spiritual Tour and Packages, reflecting the growing demand for curated pilgrim circuits. Vishwa Bhushan, CEO Kashi Vishwanath Dham, will join deliberations under the Religious Tourism segment, sharing perspectives on strengthening spiritual circuits and managing large-scale pilgrim footfall.

The deliberations will also include participation from experts working across heritage preservation, eco-tourism, wildlife tourism, skill development, MICE tourism, digital tourism systems, rural tourism enterprises and academic institutions associated with tourism research and policy.

Structured around an opening plenary, expert presentations, themed panel discussions and multi-stakeholder breakout sessions, the day-long programme will deliver actionable recommendations and sector-specific priorities. These insights will be consolidated into the Vision Document’s roadmap for implementation across the state.

The expected outcomes of the Workshop include:

A comprehensive set of strategic recommendations to strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s and India’s tourism ecosystem.

Identification of priority project zones, investment avenues and public-private partnerships.

Establishment of a stakeholder knowledge-sharing network to support destination development, visitor experience enhancement and community participation.