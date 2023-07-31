Tourism in India is a path to sustainable growth & inclusive development: Govt

As the world moves towards a new era of travel and exploration, especially post-COVID pandemic, India’s tourism sector stands poised to take centre stage, the centre informed the Parliament on Monday. The tourism minister G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha during this ongoing monsoon session that the ministry’s recently drafted National Tourism Policy encompasses a comprehensive set of strategic objectives that aim to transform India into a thriving and year-round tourist destination while fostering sustainable development and preserving the nation’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

He mentioned in his written reply to the Lower House that the key pillars of the policy are centred around five core principles- the first objective is to enhance the contribution of tourism to the Indian economy by attracting more visitors, encouraging longer stays, and promoting increased spending. By tapping into the vast potential of the nation’s diverse landscapes and cultural tapestry, India can allure tourists from across the globe throughout the year, thus generating significant economic growth, the minister said.

However, the real power of tourism lies in its ability to create jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities. The second strategic objective aims to ensure a skilled workforce in the tourism sector, which can only be achieved through collaboration with industry stakeholders and government bodies. By providing the right training and support, the industry can empower local communities and drive inclusive prosperity, Reddy further emphasised.

The third objective seeks to enhance the sector’s competitiveness and attract private-sector investment. He said that through the “Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan” project, various stakeholders are invited to take up the responsibility of developing and upgrading tourism amenities at heritage, natural, and tourist sites. This initiative opens the doors for public and private sector involvement and allows companies, trusts, NGOs, and individuals to participate in creating a sustainable investment model, the minister underlined in his written reply to the Parliament. He also added that preserving the cultural and natural resources of the country is vital for maintaining the allure of India as a top tourist destination.

The fourth objective of the national tourism policy emphasizes the need to protect the nation’s invaluable heritage and fragile ecosystems. By striking a balance between growth and conservation, we can ensure that future generations can continue to experience the wonders of India’s past and present.

The final objective revolves around the notion of sustainable, responsible, and inclusive development. Through initiatives like the Travel for LiFE Initiative and the Dekho Apna Desh webinars, the Ministry of Tourism is driving mindful and deliberate actions toward tourists and tourism businesses to promote responsible tourism practices. Additionally, the development of local economies and the creation of jobs at the grassroots level are at the heart of these endeavours.

The tourism minister further mentioned that India’s commitment to attracting foreign investment in the tourism sector is commendable. By allowing 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route, the country is sending a strong signal to global investors that it is open for business and ready to embrace collaborations that will further enrich the tourism landscape.

To foster successful public-private partnerships, the tourism ministry has also instituted a steering committee that brings together key line ministries, industry associations, and Invest India. This convergence ensures that various stakeholders work hand in hand to devise innovative strategies for promoting “Tourism in Mission Mode.”

Moreover, the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASHAD schemes, with a focus on encouraging private-sector and public-private partnerships will play a pivotal role in elevating the tourism experience in India. Reddy said that by pooling resources and expertise, world-class facilities can be created which will delight both domestic and international travellers alike.

The tourism minister of the Modi cabinet concluded his reply on the Floor of the House mentioning that India’s tourism sector is on the cusp of a transformational journey, driven by a well-thought-out and comprehensive National Tourism Policy. By embracing sustainability, inclusivity, and responsible practices, the tourism industry will not only boost economic growth but also safeguard our cultural and natural heritage for generations to come.