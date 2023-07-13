Tourism Fair in Kolkata: Uttar Pradesh to participate

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is set to participate in the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in an effort to boost the tourism sector in the state. The Fair will be organized in Kolkata from July 14 to 16.

The department aims to increase the visibility of Uttar Pradesh as a prominent

tourist destination and establish collaborations with key stakeholders in the industry.

This move aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to

position Uttar Pradesh as a top tourist destination and stimulate the economy through tourism. The department will showcase the unique offerings of the state.