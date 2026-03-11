Tourism department plans destination wedding hub at Gajoldoba

Siliguri: The Tourism Department of the Government of West Bengal is planning to develop Gajoldoba, a popular tourism destination near Siliguri, as a wedding destination. The initiative is part of a broader plan to expand tourism infrastructure and promote new tourism products in North Bengal.



The announcement was made by Barun Kumar Ray, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism Department, during a press conference held at Mainak Tourist Lodge in Siliguri on Tuesday evening. The press conference followed an interactive session organised by the Tourism Department with tourism stakeholders from the region.

Ray said, “Destination weddings are gaining popularity nowadays. The Tourism Department of West Bengal is also promoting destination weddings for middle-class people. Some locations have already been developed and more are being planned. We are planning to set up a banquet hall and a dedicated wedding venue at Gajoldoba,” Ray said.

Alongside the wedding destination project, the government is planning several infrastructure and tourism development initiatives in the Gajoldoba area. According to Ray, plans include the development of a butterfly park, a nursery and a flower garden, with the aim of further promoting the location as a commercial tourism hub.

The interactive session saw participation from senior government officials, tourism stakeholders, industry representatives, hospitality entrepreneurs, tourism service providers, homestay operators, tea estate representatives and event management professionals. The discussions focused on shaping the future roadmap for tourism development in North Bengal.

Ray noted that around 31 lakh foreign tourists visited West Bengal last year. He attributed this rise to global recognition of several heritage attractions, including the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Santiniketan and the Sundarbans, along with the inclusion of Durga Puja in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Another important area discussed during the session was the Tea Garden Bungalow Experience, which aims to promote tea estate bungalows as unique tourism products in North Bengal.

Industry representatives and tea estate stakeholders highlighted the potential of converting heritage tea bungalows into tourism assets, allowing visitors to experience tea culture, scenic landscapes and the heritage of the region while attracting high-value tourists.

Ray also announced that training and skill development programmes will take place for the people who are running homestays for better services.