Tourism Awareness Programme launched for taxi, coach drivers

New Delhi: Ahead of the G-20 Summit which is to be held in New Delhi next year, the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism launched the Tourism Awareness Programme (TAP) for taxi, cab, and coach drivers offering them behavioral & soft skill training with a component of foreign language.



Starting from June 2022, the training has been imparted to around 300 drivers till November. On Thursday, a ceremony to give away the certificates and badges to the successful candidates was held at ITDC's Ashok Institute of Hospitality &Tourism where Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER, G. Kishan Reddy attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that India espouses the values of Vasudhaev Kutumbakam and Atithi Devo Bhava. "It is our responsibility as frontline service providers to convey this spirit and warmth of Indian culture in our interactions with all visitors, whether they are visiting India for tourism, to experience our culture, to avail medical facilities or to attend conferences, and especially to all G-20 delegates" said Reddy.

"This training is one among the many initiatives of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India which is working towards comprehensive development of the tourism sector" he continued. He further urged the drivers to take this training forward by practicing the foreign languages in their interaction with the foreigners and also show them highest levels of courtesy and care.