Total shutdown affects normal life in Manipur's Churachandpur district

Churachandpur/ Imphal: Normal life in Manipur's Churachandpur district was affected after two tribal bodies imposed a "total shutdown" in the Kuki-Zo dominated district to protest the participation of an MLA from the community in the government formation in the state, officials said. On Friday morning, bandh supporters holding sticks stopped vehicles in parts of the district headquarters town. Markets remained shut and vehicles off the roads. Educational and government offices also witnessed poor attendance, they said. The Churachandpur unit of the Kuki Students Organisation imposed a 24-hour total shutdown from Friday midnight in the district, while another outfit -- Joint Forum of Seven (JF7) -- imposed a shutdown in Kuki-Zo areas from 6 am to 6 pm.

The shutdown was more effectively visible in the Tuibong area of the district headquarters town. The situation remained tense in the district and additional security forces have been deployed in vital points of the district headquarters town, officials said. Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) also announced that it will organise a mass public rally on Friday afternoon to oppose the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the formation of the government. KWOHR stated that the protest aims to express strong opposition to any move which includes the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the formation of the state government under the prevailing situation. The rally is intended to convey the collective stand of the Kuki women against political developments they consider unacceptable, it said. On Thursday evening, clashes broke out between a mob and security forces near Tuibong forest gate, leading to baton charge and firing of tear gas shells by security forces to disperse the mob, which indulged in stone-pelting. The clashes went on till 3 am on Friday morning, leading to injuries to two demonstrators, officials said. Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (Pherzwal and Jiribam district) has warned that any attempt to intimidate, demean, threaten or cause harm to MLA N Sanate, as well as vandalism, stealing and robbing of his properties, shall be viewed as deliberately disrespecting the collective stand of tribal people of Pherzawl and Jiribam districts. It also asserted that it supports the interests of Hmar, Kuki and Zomi tribes of Manipur and said that the recent political developments should not create animosity among the three tribes. The statement came after N Sanate, along with MLA L M Khaute, visited Imphal on Wednesday to be part of the NDA team that staked a claim for government formation. The two Kuki Zo Hmar legislators, along with Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, also virtually attended the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday.