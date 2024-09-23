'Tortured' army officer, fiancee meet CM day after Odisha govt orders judicial probe

Bhubaneswar: An army officer and his fiancee, who were allegedly assaulted at a police station here, on Monday met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a day after the state government ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. The meeting, where the woman’s father was also present, took place at the state secretariat in the morning. Speaking to reporters after meeting Majhi, the father of the woman said, “We had urged the Odisha government for a judicial inquiry and it has agreed. We welcome the decision and thank the CM for this.” Majhi had on Sunday evening ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged torture of the army officer and the “sexual assault” of his fiancee at Bharatpur police station here.

A few retired army officers, along with Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo and Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, also attended the meeting at the state secretariat on Monday morning. The Odisha government has appointed a commission of inquiry to be headed by Justice Chittaranjan Dash, a retired high court judge, an official notification said. The panel will examine the sequence of events and circumstances, as well as the role, conduct and accountability of individuals and authorities, it said. The report will be filed within 60 days. “The commission will suggest measures to be taken to avoid the recurrence of such events in future, and ensuring safety and security of women,” the notification said. The chief minister, in a statement, had on Sunday evening said that the Odisha government is committed to taking strict action against all persons or officials who are found guilty. The state government also requested the Orissa High Court to supervise the investigation being carried out by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police. An independent inquiry will also be conducted under the supervision of the high court.

While emphasising on rule of the law, Majhi said his government respects the Indian Army. "The state government is fully concerned about the dignity, safety and rights of women," the statement said. The Odisha government has suspended five personnel of the Bharatpur police station, and registered a case against them for “torturing the army officer and sexually harassing his fiancee”. The alleged incident took place on September 15 when the army officer posted in West Bengal and his fiancee approached Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint of road rage in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths. However, a verbal altercation took place between the duo and some policemen following which the officer and his fiancee were allegedly assaulted at the police station. BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik had demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into the incident. The opposition party called off its proposed six-hour Bhubaneswar bandh on Tuesday, after the government ordered the judicial inquiry.