Torrential rains cause widespread damage in Himachal; 795 roads closed

Shimla: Heavy to very heavy downpour in the 24 hours till Monday evening led to widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh with houses being damaged at several places and around 795 roads, including two national highways, being closed.

Around 956 power supply transformers and 517 water supply schemes were disrupted, officials said.

The district administrations in Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Una, Bilapsur, Hamirpur and Solan have ordered closure of educational institutions in view of the rains. Schools and colleges would also remain closed in Banjar, Kullu and Manali sub-divisions of Kullu district, officials said.

Flood-like situations prevailed in parts of Indora, Fatehpur, Jasur and Nurpur areas of Kangra district. The National Disaster Response Force rescued seven people from flood-hit areas of Indora, where ward numbers 1 and 2 were submerged in water and vehicles floated.

Flood water entered several homes in Darnu and McLeodganj, while collapse of the Supalli drinking water supply line created a severe shortage of potable water in parts of Dharamshala. Water also entered a tehsil office in Hamirpur.

Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma said, “Due to heavy rainfall, damage has been caused at Karmu Mod, Jhikli Barol, Jadrangal, Barag, Dharamshala bypass, dumping site, and a few other places. Instructions have been given to provide immediate relief.”

The main road in ward number 4 of Sudhed panchayat in the outskirts of Dharamshala city collapsed, leaving nearly 60 families stranded. The embankment had been weakened earlier on August 7, but the situation worsened with the fresh spell of rain. A three-storey building, which was earlier declared unsafe, also collapsed in Sudhed.

Landslides have severely disrupted road connectivity around Dharamshala.

The ropeway to McLeodganj has been closed due to the risk of landslides.

Khada-Danda road remains completely blocked, while heavy vehicles have been restricted on the bypass to McLeodganj.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said, “Five houses have collapsed in Sundli panchayat in my assembly constituency Bhattiyat in Chamba district. I have spoken to the deputy commissioner to provide relief to the victims.”

A house in Tutikandi area of Shimla district was endangered after its retaining wall caved in.

Mandi district has been experiencing incessant rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season, resulting in soil saturation, frequent landslides and flash floods, and significant deterioration in road conditions. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said the local Met office has issued a red alert in the district for Tuesday and educational institutions have been closed as a precautionary measure.

The Met office also sounded a red alert, predicting intense spells of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Kangra and Chamba districts on Tuesday.

There were also reports of the season’s first snowfall at Shipkila in higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti district, which has recorded one feet of snow so far.

In view of the rains and landslides, the Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended, Additional District Magistrate of Bharmaur Kuldeep Singh Rana told PTI. The yatra that began on August 17 was scheduled to conclude on September 15.

Since Sunday evening, Kahu in Bilaspur district received 190.5 mm rainfall, Neri 187 mm, Jot 159.2 mm, Berthin 156.4 mm, Dharamshala 149.4 mm, Naina Devi 148.4 mm, Ghaghas 148 mm, Bilaspur 140.8 mm, Bhattiyat 140.2, Sundernagar 120.2 mm, Malraon 120 mm, Amb 111 mm, Aghar 110.6 mm and Bangana 104 mm.

Raipur Maidan received 98.2 mm of rain, followed by Una 97.4 mm, Ghamroor 95.8 mm, Kangra 95.6 mm, Bharwain 94.4 mm, Nadaun 94 mm, Slapper 90.6 mm, Murari Devi 90.2 mm, Chamba 86 mm, Bhareri 85.9, Kasauli 85 mm, Baldwara 84 mm, Saloni 83.3 mm, Manali 82 mm, Sujanpur Tira 80 mm, Dharampur 68.6 mm, Dehra Gopipur 68.3 mm, Palampur 65.4 mm, Baggi 64.2 mm and Mandi 61.6 mm

Thunderstorms lashed Shimla, Sundernagar, Kangra, Palampur, Jot, Murari Devi and Bhuntar, the Met said.

Out of the 795 roads closed, 289 were in Mandi district, 214 in Chamba and 132 in Kullu. The National Highway 3 (Mandi-Dharampur road) and NH 305 (Aut-Sainj) were also closed, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said on Monday.

Between June 20 and August 25, at least 156 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents, while 38 have gone missing, the SEOC said.

It added that the state has witnessed 77 flash floods, 41 cloudbursts and 81 major landslides so far. Himachal Pradesh has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,394 crore in rain-related incidents, it added.